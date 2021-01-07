Saweetie and Doja Cat Just Gave Us a Girls’ Night In Banger, ‘Best Friend’

Leave it to Saweetie to give us the cutest best friend anthem since the “Go best friend, that’s my best friend!” Vine. To start off the glam music video for her new single “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat, the ladies brush off “another fake woke misogynist” hitting on them. Unfortunately, you know the vibes. “Bitch, please, that kind of crass virtue-signaling is nothing but a less overtly nefarious form of toxic masculinity,” Saweetie reads Doja Cat’s thoughts. Translation? Straight men, this is not for you in any way, shape, or form. A collaboration between two of rap’s most creative and fun lyricists will not be ruined by some men having some opinions. As they dance in front of Birkins, a bedazzled Tesla, and in a strip club raining down $100s only, Doja Cat handles the chorus while Saweetie spits. “She been down since the jellies and the bobos / Got me stepping out the G in Manolos,” she raps while wearing all Gucci. It’s Pretty Bitch Music summed up. Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album is on its way with singles “Tap In” and “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhene Aiko. Watch the video and listen to her TikTok-ready single “Best Friend” above.

