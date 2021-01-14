After a mural promoting upcoming music from Selena Gomez, teasing the titles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo,” popped up in Mexico earlier this week, it was only a matter of time before fans got to hear Selena’s much-anticipated Spanish language tracks, and see the art that came with them. On Thursday, Gomez dropped the music video for her new song “De Una Vez,” directed by Los Perez, the collaborative name of husband and wife creative team Tania Verduzco and Adrian Perez, which featuring Selena dreamily moving past heartbreak with the help of magical realism, a couple dozen aesthetically-pleasing lamps, and a glowing sacred heart in the middle of her chest.

Tweeted the singer on Thursday, “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do.” Considering the video ends with the onscreen request, “Baila Conmigo,” chances are you’ll be exploring more of Selena’s Spanish-language music very, very soon.