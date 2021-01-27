Say Hola to Selena Gomez’s First Spanish Project, REVELACIÓN

Photo: Selena Gomez/YouTube

We’ll get to dance (again) with Selena Gomez sooner than expected. At the end of the very pretty music video for her first Spanish song, “De Una Vez” (which translates to “At Once”), the pop singer teased another song called “Baila Conmigo,” or “Dance With Me.” That song, a collaboration with urbano rapper Rauw Alejandro and in-demand reggaeton producer Tainy, will be out January 29, according to Gomez’s Instagram Story. And not only that, just a few weeks later, Gomez will release a whole EP in Spanish, REVELACIÓN, on March 12, she also announced on Instagram. “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long,” Gomez previously tweeted when she released “De Una Vez,” hinting at a bigger project.

The announcement comes just over a year after Gomez’s underrated third solo album Rare was released. She continued promoting Rare throughout 2020, eventually releasing a deluxe edition with new songs like “Boyfriend.” Quarantine also found Gomez teaching us how to cook on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef, which will be back for a second helping this year. And on top of it all, she’s been working on Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and taking on Big Tech. We just hope she’s finding time for relajación, too.