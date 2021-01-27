Ted Cruz Nemesis to Publish Memoir

Good for Seth! Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Actor, writer, and emerging ceramic artist Seth Rogen is publishing his very first book, which Random House’s Crown imprint insists is “more insightful than anything with this amount of drug talk and profanity has any right to be.” Titled Yearbook, the American Pickle star’s essay collection will include anecdotes from Rogen’s early years in comedy, his family, and his experiences in Hollywood. In true Rogen character, the Yearbook press release features a statement not from the author himself, but from his mother, Sandy Rogen. It sounds exactly like what anyone’s Jewish mother would write for their book release, which is to say, it’s hilarious:

“At first I was worried that Seth was writing a book, because I was like, ‘Oh no! What’s he gonna say?!’ I was actually scared to even read it. But I’m very happy I did. It’s not really a memoir, like I thought it might be. I guess it’s more of a bunch of funny stories? Does that make sense? He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to L.A., meeting some famous people, things like that. If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk. Why does he need all that? It’s like ‘We get it!’ And some of the stories? I mean, they’re entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me! Overall, I think it’s more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I’m glad he wrote it, but I’d be even more glad if he called me more.”



Rogen also showed off the book’s hardcover jacket art on Twitter, which definitely fits with the Yearbook theme, with illustrations of characters both real (Michael Lynton, head of Sony) and fictional (Xenu, for some reason). Rogen reply guy Ted Cruz did not make the cut.

I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay! https://t.co/Cqwwi4qq3o pic.twitter.com/nDxwBqnkp8 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 27, 2021

This news was extremely well-timed to coincide with Freaks and Geeks’ return to streaming, and the theme plays right into it. Yearbook, and the Rogen-narrated audiobook, come out May 11, 2021. Heh-heh-heh.