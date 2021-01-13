Seventeen Takes It to the Office on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Photo: The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

Unlike the rest of us, K-pop group Seventeen are not working from home. In their U.S. television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show today, they performed one of their TikTok dance-challenge-worthy tracks “Left & Right.” Pushing the limits on business casual, they popped up in a drab office space among printers and watercoolers, and served their distinctive mix of meticulously layered rap, dance, and vocal performances. The group visited another space left empty by the work-from-home grind, wrapping up their performance on a subway-station set. Whether this makes you miss your daily commute or not, like the song that the person sitting next to you blasts through their headphones, “Left & Right” will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

For those of you not hip to all the K-pop buzz, here’s the what you need to know about Seventeen: The boy band debuted in 2015, and their song “Left & Right” was released in 2020 on their EP titled Heng:garae. Contrary to their name, Seventeen actually consists of 13 members, but are called Seventeen because they’re made up of 13 individuals who break into three subgroups and then come back together as one large group (13+3+1, quick math). These subgroups consist of a hip-hop unit, a vocal unit, and a performance unit, each coinciding with their members’ rap, singing, and choreography skills. Now you can continue working from home, humming “Left & Right,” or maybe divert your attention to making fancams.