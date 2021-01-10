Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

Wow, nature really is healing. For the first time in over 16 years, sex has returned to the city. Or, to be more specific, to HBO Max for a limited series. Just a few weeks after rumors of a Sex and the City reboot swirled ahead of the holidays, series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all posted the same tiny teaser to Instagram. “I couldn’t help but wonder … where are they now?,” SJP captioned the sunlit footage of Manhattan, alongside the hashtag #SATCNextChapter. Intones Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the video, “And just like that … the story continues.” HBO Max confirmed the ten-episode Sex and the City sequel series will be called (you guessed it) And Just Like That … and will start production late this spring.

Now, while three of the HBO show’s four leads posted the promo Sunday, Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall did nothing of the sort, which, while disappointing, isn’t exactly surprising. Cattrall has been extremely vocal about both her dislike of her former co-star and her desire to be left out of any potential revivals or features. Still, HBO Max has yet to reveal when the show is anticipated to premiere. You never know what could happen. If they do kill off Samantha Jones, however, let them give her iconic character the send-off she deserves: accidental orgy fatality.