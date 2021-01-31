The Sex and the City Reboot Won’t Have Samantha But It Will Have COVID

Photo: HBO/YouTube

“You want a vaccine? I want Zac’s peen. Efron, that is. I need my second dose. Oh, honey!” This is a line of dialogue that you definitely won’t hear Samantha Jones say in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, because Kim Cattrall is not returning. The limited HBO reboot, titled And Just Like That …, will consist of ten half-hour episodes, and Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair that this time, Michael Patrick King’s writers room will be made up entirely of women. For those who are curious about how Sex and the City — a show almost entirely consisting of hooking up and eating indoors — will tackle the coronavirus, Jessica Parker confirmed that COVID-19 will “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.” On god, Miranda is going to spend a full C-plot washing ketchup stains out of Steve’s KN95s.