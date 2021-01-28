Shaq Dares to Compete Against the Puppy Bowl

Shaquille O’Neal. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Get ready for the all-new SHAQ Bowl and, no, it’s not limited edition at Chipotle. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is taking over the the biggest day in the NFL with his own Super Bowl Sunday kick-off show, Mercari Presents: The SHAQ Bowl. Broadcast live from a custom-built stadium, the event will be hosted by sports icons Terrell Owens, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Celebrity guests go head-to-head in a series of challenges, facing off to win for their team. Representing the Kansas City Chiefs is Diplo, Ezekiel Elliot, Olivia Culpo, Steve-O, and The Miz while Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, and Winnie Harlow represent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The SHAQ Bowl half-time show will star Migos, DJ Diesel, and a “superstar special guest” to be announced. The live three-hour special begins Sunday, February 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET live on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and SHAQBowl.com. Meanwhile, adorable puppies will be competing for your attention at the Puppy Bowl, beginning at 2 p.m. on Discovery+. Decisions, decisions …