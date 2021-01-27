Shrill Is Ending on Hulu After Season 3

Photo: Allyson Riggs/Hulu

The Aidy Bryant–led comedy series Shrill will come to an end after its third season on Hulu, Variety reports. The streaming series, based on Lindy West’s Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman, was renewed for its upcoming eight-episode third season two months after the second season premiered in 2020, and filmed in the fall with COVID-19 measures in place, on location in Portland, Oregon. The series, which co-stars John Cameron Mitchell, Lolly Adefope, and Patti Harrison, stands out for its depiction of a woman facing online trolls while also dealing with men in the real world. Season two ended with Annie breaking up with her awful boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones), and it sowed the seeds for a possible relationship between Annie and Lamar (Akemnji Ndifornyen). Hulu hasn’t announced a premiere date for season three of Shrill, but there will be a lot of com-drama to pack into those final eps.