The #SilhouetteChallenge Is for the Streets and the Sheets

We woke up feeling renewed, refreshed, blessed, and highly favored this Thursday and we bet you did, too. The #SilhouetteChallenge is giving everybody life on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Using lighting, filters, bathroom doorframes, and editing apps to appear backlit, people are showing off every curve of their bodies. The latest iteration of this challenge uses a remix of the Paul Anka classic “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” with Doja Cat’s “Streets” to go from goody-goody to naughty-naughty at the beat drop. If you’re counting, that’s Doja Cat’s millionth TikTok hit, including “Say So,” “Cyber Sex,” and “Like That,” all off of her album Hot Pink. Fresh off of the #BussItChallenge, the #SilhouetteChallenge goes easy on the knees, unless you’re Chlöe Bailey. Then, you pull out choreography. Watch some of the best #SilhouetteChallenge videos below and don’t forget to pick your jaw up off the floor.

To celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram, Chlöe Bailey danced to Jeremih’s “All the Time” wrapped in purple light à la the iconic bridge in the “Partition” music video. Est-ce que tu aimes le sexe?

Her silhouette has the girlies on red alert. “ethan if you see this, it’s okay i’d leave you for her too,” one comment reads.

Yes, the men and their sweatpants have gotten in on it. First, they had to clean their bathrooms.

Very prescient of the ancient Babylonians to design the hourglass after her.

… Were we saying something?