One day after he raised his fist in solidarity with the riotous mob storming the Capitol and challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election, Hawley’s forthcoming book has been cancelled by Simon & Schuster. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that amid growing protests from the publishing community, Simon & Schuster, which was bought by Penguin Random House in November, decided to pull the plug on Hawley’s forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, scheduled to be released in June.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” said Simon & Schuster in a statement. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat.” While Simon & Schuster has severed ties with the junior Senator from Missouri, conservative publisher Regnery has already expressed interest in Hawleys book, with president and publisher Tom Spence saying that if Simon & Schuster canceled Mr. Hawley’s book deal, “We would be interested.”

Even so, Hawley took to Twitter and released a statement regarding his book’s cancellation, calling it “a direct assault on the First Amendment,” despite the fact that no where in the Constitution does it say that an individual has the right to a book deal. “This could not be more Orwellian,” reads Hawley’s statement. “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition.” Now that his book is cancelled, Hawley should have more time to do some light reading of his own. We suggest Animal Farm and a dictionary.

