SOPHIE in 2019 Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

At 4 a.m. on January 30 in Athens, Greece, artist, DJ, and experimental pop producer SOPHIE died at the untimely age of 34, following an accident. As news of the tragic death broke a few hours later, musicians, collaborators, fans, and admirers took to social media to share their memories, feelings of loss, and collectively grieve the artist. Artists like Shamir and Rina Sawayama shared photos of their meeting and working together. Others celebrated and shared favorite examples of SOPHIE’s propulsive, shining pop, best enjoyed in a crowd, a sensation that is currently not possible. Here are just some remembrances of SOPHIE on Twitter, from the likes of Peaches, Slayyyter, Flying Lotus, and more.

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

what a privilege it was to share moments with u backstage at Pop 2 London 😔 thank u SOPHIE for everything pic.twitter.com/wZ5aNIwtlL — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.

Thank you Sophie Rest In Power!

You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. Unreal. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) January 30, 2021

This SOPHIE news really sucks... aside from being a literal genius she was just a genuinely caring person. Rest easy my love 🦋 pic.twitter.com/HpLEl11cE9 — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) January 30, 2021

she invented a new style and sound and her influence will live forever in music. she inspired me so much. rest in peace sophie. pic.twitter.com/FxrCww9Bap — slayyyter (@slayyyter) January 30, 2021

Our community has lost an icon, a pioneer and a visionary bright light.



Heartbroken.



SOPHIE you will be missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. I hope we get to meet again one day. Rest in peace sister ✨ pic.twitter.com/ATZONIGgMY — Munroe (@MunroeBergdorf) January 30, 2021

Rest In Peace to SOPHIE. I found myself so consistently inspired by her and in awe of her production. Heartbroken to hear this — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 30, 2021

🤍 Sophie is incredible. Her music is the soundtrack to some of my fondest moments and her impact on the world is apparent. Sophie’s immense talent, influence, and existence will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DAg4Rm0U4R — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) January 30, 2021

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ⁦@southbankcentre⁩ pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxx — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 30, 2021

everything she touched was exciting, fearless and beyond innovative - you could really feel her soul in the music so beautiful, raw & fearless. i’m so thankful to have existed in a time where i could be inspired by sophie in real time. god bless — TKAY ⚡️ (@TKAYMAIDZA) January 30, 2021

was lucky enough to share a stage w sophie twice in my lifetime, & even beyond her music, her energy, such a kind person, a joy to watch perform. i always think of her playing at the moma w bubbles floating thru the air anytime i listen to her music lol. i don’t wanna believe it — BIGMUTHA 🤮 (@bbymutha) January 30, 2021

i am very saddened to hear the news of sophie's passing today. she was a true visionary https://t.co/a7oRlUQuyV — Kele Okereke (@keleokereke) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. Tragic news — Daniel Avery (@danielmarkavery) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. A huge loss. Thank you for the creations you left us with in this world 💔 — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) January 30, 2021

tell people you love them when you can. — SHYGIRL (@0800shygirl) January 30, 2021

i am beyond gutted. i can’t even describe what Sophie means to me and so many queer trans people. her music is like a love letter to all the bizarre and beautiful and alien parts of the self. radical bodily autonomy as transcendence. RIP :( https://t.co/kcuo7jnDHN — ☕️ Pumpkin Spice Lesbian 🌈 (@zenalbatross) January 30, 2021

We lost a true genius. Sophie was one of a kind. She has inspired every music maker I know, her art was simply illuminating, transcendent and brilliant. An incredible presence to be around and a true mastermind of sonic exploration. A loss that will not be forgotten quickly. RIP — Wave Racer (@waveracermusic) January 30, 2021

Fully devastating, gutting news to wake up to. SOPHIE was the rare artist to emerge as a revelatory force—someone whose music you immediately knew would spark entire new worlds, someone who would inspire musicians, DJs, and so many more. I can’t believe it, what a huge loss. God. pic.twitter.com/L5z7ahUWMD — Puja Patel (@senari) January 30, 2021

the word gets thrown around a lot - but she was a genius.

a real one.

we had her.

she gave us so much — jg (@jacquesgreene) January 30, 2021

The clubs would be playing SOPHIE all night long tonight. 💕 — Travis (@travisalabanza) January 30, 2021