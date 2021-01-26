Holy Floop, Robert Rodriguez Is Making Another Spy Kids

Butterfingers Trainor. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Before there were Minions, there was Tony Shalhoub’s henchman character, Alexander Minion. And so long as Floop and Minion, er, Alan Cumming and Tony Shalhoub, continue to act, the world will need new generations of Spy Kids to employ them. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Skydance Media has optioned the rights to reboot/reimagine the Spy Kids franchise, alongside its creator, Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez “will return to write and direct the next film, which will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family.” The original Spy Kids theatrical franchise came to a close with Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 2011, which was itself a reboot of the original trilogy, downgrading from Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino to Joel McHale and Jessica Alba. Rodriguez later produced the animated spinoff streaming series Spy Kids: Mission Critical for Netflix. This news comes shortly after Rodriguez released We Can Be Heroes in 2020, a sequel to his 2005 kids’ film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. No word on whether this new Spy Kids film will feature either of its original stars, Alexa Vega and Mr. Meghan Trainor.