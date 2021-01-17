Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

If you or any of your loved ones are in denial about being well, well within the chronological range permitted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine right now, maybe your peer and age mate Steve Martin can encourage you to wade through the confusion surrounding the vaccine’s roll-out and get yourself some immunity. “Good news/Bad news,” the actor tweeted Sunday. “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science.”

In addition to being 65 years old or older, the actor was also out and about in New York last month shooting his upcoming series, Only Murders In the Building, with costar Martin Short, and presumably Hulu would like to keep everyone on that set as safe as possible. “I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center,” Martin told a follower who asked how he scheduled his appointment. “Right now, I’m having no fide resects.”

