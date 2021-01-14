Survivor Contestant Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Angie Jakusz, who braced the unrelenting wilderness to compete on Survivor: Palau in 2004, has died at the age of 40. TMZ reports that Jakusz had been battling a rare form of cancer for several years, and had settled into a life as an artist and bartender in New Orleans in the aftermath of her Palau season. She was last affiliated with the franchise in 2010, when she appeared at a ten-year anniversary party. Despite only lasting a few episodes before her elimination, Jakusz, who earned the nickname “No Fun Angie,” was a fan-favorite contestant as a member of the Ulong tribe. She also made Survivor history, TMZ notes, by becoming the first contestant to lose a revote in a tribal council. “Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life,” her obituary reads. “Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba-diving, traveling, or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision.”