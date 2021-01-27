The Bold Type Shutters After 5 Seasons

Photo: Courtesy of Freeform

Not even the dot-com could have seen this coming. The Bold Type, a show about the New York City fashion magazine industry whose actors find it just as unrealistic as you do, will be ending its run on Freeform with its upcoming fifth season. The network confirmed the final renewal today, with the new six-episode season set to premiere sometime in 2021. (Yeah, only six episodes, which kind of blows. Give us more content about what it was like to have an expense account!) Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy are, of course, set to return as Scarlet magazine’s BFF trio, as will Melora Hardin as their very un–Jan Levinson editor. We’ll be mourning the loss by crying in our tiny closets, alone.