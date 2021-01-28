Great British Bake Off Knows Just What We Knead

Current obsession: McAvoy and Ridley in their Bake Off aprons. Photo: Channel 4

Now that Prue Leith has been vaccinated, the baking can once again commence. The Great British Bake Off today announced a star-studded lineup for its celebrity version of the show. According to Deadline, it will include real-life action heroine Daisy Ridley and Atonement star James McAvoy, to just name a few. Set to air in the spring on Channel 4, the five-part series’ proceeds will go to Stand Up to Cancer. Paul Hollywood’s piercing blue eyes will judge the celebs as they compete four at a time, hoping to be crowned Star Baker. Also set to join? YouTuber KSI, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, and future Doctor Who companion John Bishop. Let’s hope Ridley’s Jedi mind tricks help her know how long to prove her bake.