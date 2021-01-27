It’s Teen Groundhog Day in the Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer

If you, like the boy in this trailer, ever wanted to know what it would be like for two high schoolers to get stuck in a time loop “like in Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow” (his words, not ours) The Map of Tiny Perfect Things will satiate that very specific temporal-anomaly craving. (We guess Palm Springs hasn’t hit the Gen-Z Zeitgeist just yet.) Starring emo teen icon Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen, the characters have a chance meeting in their town and discover that they’re the only people affected by infinite time, so what are they to do about it? Maybe they’ll learn how to drive, maybe they’ll smash up some furniture, or maybe … they’ll buy AMC stock? “This is not time,” one of them puts it, Tenet style, in the trailer. “Time is the stuff that when you spend it, you don’t get it back.” The film will stream on Amazon Prime on February 12.

