All of The Muppet Show is Heading to Disney+

The Muppet Show. Photo: Disney+

Have we got the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational news for you. The Muppet Show is really, truly coming exclusively to Disney+ on February 19. Announced early this morning, all five seasons of Jim Henson’s beloved variety show, starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and more, will be streaming to delight fans, young, old, and muppet alike with its catchy songs, a theme song you can’t get out of your head, hilarious sketch comedy, and how could we forget its illustrious run of guest stars from Julie Andrews, Elton John, and Liza Minnelli, to Alice Cooper, Bernadette Peters, Gene Kelly, and an appearance from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Disney+ announced that it will also release seasons 4 and 5, which have never been released for home entertainment previously.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog said in a statement. “And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

