T.I. and Tiny Deny Allegations of Drugging and Sexual Coercion

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, have denied claims of sexual assault and facilitating sexual abuse, after Atlanta resident Sabrina Peterson posted screenshots to her Instagram Story of direct messages from over two-dozen alleged victims. The accusers claim that T.I., born Clifford Harris, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, pressured them to take drugs, to take off their clothes, and to have sex with them or others present. Some said they lost consciousness while with T.I. and Tiny, or woke up without remembering the previous night. Peterson began posting the allegations to her Instagram Story on January 28, after she previously alleged that T.I. held her at gunpoint.

The Harrises issued a statement denying the allegations. “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” a spokesperson told Vulture. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.” Tiny also previously defended her husband on Instagram, posting a photo of him with two children, who she claimed were Peterson’s, and alluded to her family’s relationship Peterson. “He was just uncle 2 years ago … 🤔now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back?” Tiny wrote, adding, “Stop Harassing My Family.”

Peterson responded to the couple’s denial on Instagram. “LETS TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST!” she wrote, posting a photo of a news story about their statement. In multiple exchanges posted to her Instagram Story, Peterson also implied she has an attorney and will file a lawsuit against the Harrises. No charges have been filed yet by either side.