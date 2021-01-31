Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As we grow nearer to the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, we didn’t anticipate the nation’s populace would cycle back to that memorable hallmark of early quarantine: being extremely horny online 24/7. (More so than usual, we mean.) But between the recent #BussItChallenge and the even more recent #SilhouetteChallenge, TikTok continues to hold a mirror up to society, and society can’t help but notice how good they look right now.

To wit, on Sunday Tiffany Haddish threw her hat (as well as the rest of her clothes and, at one point, her wig) in the ring for her take on the app’s extremely sexy Silhouette Challenge, which features Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” Doja Cat’s “Streets,” and, in Tiffany’s case, a cameo from her reported boyfriend Common. “For the Lovers,” the actress and comedian captioned her video, though, like every TikTok challenge until we can all once again be horny IRL, this one’s for everybody.