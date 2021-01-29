Russell and Chalamet. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Just a few years after making Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet could be uniting for a different sort of coming-of-age tale. Guadagnino is eyeing a movie adaptation of Bones & All, Camille DeAngelis’s 2016 young-adult novel about a girl searching for her father and trying to control her desire to eat people. As one does! According to Deadline, the film would star Taylor Russell, who broke out in 2019’s Waves, and would also feature Chalamet, who caught an Oscar nomination for his work with Guadagnino on Call Me by Your Name. Dave Kajganich, who previously worked with Guadagnino on Suspiria and A Bigger Splash, wrote the script.

And you’re not the only one caught a little off guard by the movie’s plot. Elizabeth Chambers, ex-wife of Armie Hammer — who worked alongside Guadagnino and Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name and has been at the center of a scandal after multiple women accused Hammer of abuse related to cannibalistic fantasies — noticed the news after Just Jared called Bones & All “a… cannibal love story movie” on Instagram. “No. Words.” she replied. The comment is Chambers’s first response since the allegations against her ex-husband emerged. Meanwhile, Hammer just bowed out of a second project, the Paramount+ series The Offer on the making of the Godfather movies.