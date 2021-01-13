Watch the Swoon-worthy To All the Boys: Always and Forever Trailer

To all the teen rom-coms we’ve loved before: Thank u, next. With the arrival of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the third and final installment of Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky’s love story, we have a new boo. (That is, until Kissing Booth 3 comes out.) Dream girl Lana Condor and heartthrob Noah Centineo return in the brand-new trailer, looking just as in love as we left them in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. But since this is the last movie in a high-school trilogy, the college-admissions process threatens to split Covinsky up. When he gets into Stanford and Lara Jean’s application is left on read, not even his big brown eyes could stop her from finding another dream in New York City. Troy Bolton defied distance and time to drive 15 hours and reunite with Gabriella at Stanford in High School Musical 3. Peter Kavinsky, your move. To All the Boys: Always and Forever hits Netflix on February 12. Congrats on having Valentine’s Day plans!

Related