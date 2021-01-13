America’s Dad Will Host America’s Inauguration Special

Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Let freedom ring, from a safe distance. Tom Hanks will be hosting a primetime television special on January 20 to celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, a return to A-list form after the spectacular hot mess of Donald Trump’s swearing-in event from four years prior. Variety reports that the special, set to air concurrently on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC, will “highlight the strength of U.S. democracy, the perseverance of the country’s citizens, and the ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before.” Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons will also join Hanks for musical performances as opposed to Jon Voight, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Big & Rich, and 3 Doors Down. Oh, and Celebrating America secured the guests of honor: Biden and Vogue disrupter Kamala Harris will also appear and give remarks. Yay, America?!

A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I’m honored to announce we’ll be performing it for the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/aes5gXdEww — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 13, 2021

I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT ❤️🤍💙 I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YiYmQ43M51 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 13, 2021