Too Hot to Handle Secretly Filmed Two More Seasons

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix will stop at nothing to oil up its trashy reality television in front of our eyes. Too Hot to Handle, the sexually repressed reality series with even sexier AI that proved to be an obsession-worthy binge amid the pandemic, has been renewed for two more seasons, both of which have already begun filming overseas in secret. Variety reports that shooting has been taking place on the islands of Turks and Caicos for several months now, with a fake show name used to lure contestants due to its breakout success last year. For the uninitiated, Too Hot to Handle is part social experiment, part Bachelor in Paradise, with a dash of Seinfeld’s “The Contest” thrown in: It follows a group of extremely attractive influencers with an arsenal of nice swimwear who, in order to secure as much money from a $100,000 pot, have to abstain from sexual activity for four weeks. Seems easy enough, until you realize last season ended only with $75,000 for the winners or that its AI host is … this.