Tracy Chapman Wins $450K Copyright Suit Against Nicki Minaj

The legal battle between legendary singer Tracy Chapman and legendary rapper Nicki Minaj has come to an end. Chapman has accepted Minaj’s offer of $450,000 to satisfy her copyright-infringement claims, per documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. In a summary judgment, U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Phillips established that Minaj had a fair-use right to manipulate Chapman’s song 1988 “Baby Can I Hold You” and set up a trial to explore responsibility for the leak of Minaj’s derivative, “Sorry,” featuring Nas. Upon accepting the offer, the artists avoided trial. Chapman first filed the suit in October 2018, a few months after Minaj had allegedly leaked “Sorry.” In August of that year, Minaj had delayed her already-delayed album, Queen, because she didn’t have clearance, and she publicly asked Chapman to get in touch so she could clear the sample. According to court papers, Minaj and her team did request a license to the song, which Chapman rejected. After Funkmaster Flex played “Sorry” on the radio, the song made it to the internet, and you know how Barbz do. Vulture writer Nate Jones points out that the fastest “Fast Car” Chapman could buy with $450,000 would be Minaj’s favorite, a Lamborghini Aventador. We know they just settled the copyright dispute, but … race for it?
