Trey Songz Reportedly Arrested for Altercation With Police at KC Chiefs Game

Trey Songz has been arrested following an altercation with police at the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, TMZ reports. The R&B singer, real name Tremaine Neverson, was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and for assaulting a police officer, two misdemeanors and a low-grade felony. He will reportedly be released Monday night after a 24-hour hold. During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Missouri, the R&B singer was filmed being wrestled by a police officer in the stands. According to TMZ, fans who witnessed it allege the cop overstepped. In the video obtained by TMZ, Songz allegedly punches the officer and puts him in a headlock but is then pinned to a seat. Witnesses claim that Songz was being heckled by crowd members a few rows up and when he asked them to chill out, the officer approached. They claim that the officer allegedly got physical without provocation and that Songz defended himself. In the video, people in the crowd can be heard yelling “Get off of him!” and “Arrest the cop!” Vulture has reached out to the singer’s rep for comment.

