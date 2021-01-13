Toby Keith, finding out Trump got impeached while receiving his National Medal of Arts Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, January 13, Donald Trump made history becoming the first president to ever be impeached twice. Apparently, Trump celebrated the occasion by doling out the nation’s highest award for the arts, as one does. Per The Hill, while the House of Representatives voted on whether to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the violent attack on the Capitol, Trump was reportedly busy awarding the National Medal of Arts to country singer Toby Keith and blue-grass musician Ricky Skaggs. Trump, who recently attempted to give Patriot’s coach Bill Belichik the Presidential Medal of Freedom and was soundly rejected, gave out the medals in “a closed press ceremony.” Those with good memories might recall that Keith was one of the few artists who agreed to perform at Trump’s inauguration four years ago. Skaggs has made his support for the twice impeached president known, saying, “I believe Donald Trump is the right person in the right place, and that it’s prophetic,” in 2016. It’s unclear whether Skaggs saw Trump getting impeached twice coming. Historically, the National Medal of Arts is awarded to artists “are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States.” Whether receiving that honor from a President who has been impeached twice tarnishes that legacy is a question for the history books.

Trump is currently in the Oval Office awarding the National Medal of Arts to singers Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs, minutes after becoming the first president ever impeached twice. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 13, 2021