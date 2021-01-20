Donald Trump Went Out As He Came in: Playing Songs by People Who Hate Him

Photo: Shutterstock/Shutterstock

It’s fun to stay at the … White House with the 46th administration and fun celebrity guests! After more than four years of musicians being routinely pissed off that Donald Trump used their songs at political events without permission, the one-term elected official ended his presidential career in a similar manner to how he started: unevenly applying some orange foundation and blaring songs from musicians who hate him. Before and after his final speech as president earlier today at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” were cranked up to 100 on the speakers, with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing as Trump’s plane departed from the airfield. All three of these performers have previously expressed annoyance that Trump favors their catalogues, with two of these decrees coming from estates: Branigan’s management team has stated that it “vehemently” dislikes its association with Trump, while Sinatra’s daughter Nancy said that her dad “loathed” him prior to his death. The Village People, who are still active, have also asked Trump to cease playing gay anthem “Y.M.C.A.” at numerous campaign events. “He’s changed it to M-A-G-A or something,” one of the band members joked. We also would’ve accepted C-H-E-E-T-O.

Just an incredible segue. pic.twitter.com/EJgQQv3qzi — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 20, 2021