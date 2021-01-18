Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

If you assumed having less than 48 hours left in his presidential term meant Donald Trump was just going to lay low, you’re forgetting that he’s a man who is familiar with sweeps week and, as the former host of NBC’s The Apprentice, knows there’s always more attention to be grabbed. According to the New York Times, the president is allegedly preparing to issue dozens of pardons and commutations on his last day in office, “at least 60 pardons or commutations and perhaps more than 100.” Among the likely candidates? Lil Wayne.

Charged in November, the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., pled guilty last month to felony gun possession ahead of the holidays. Carter was found carrying a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane flight arriving to Florida’s Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport last December; the incident constituted a crime due to the rapper’s past felony conviction.

While Trump is reportedly still assembling his pardon list (and you never know what that guy will do), Lil Wayne did meet with him publicly in October during the lead-up to the election and tweeted in support of the president’s “Platinum Plan” to help Black Americans. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” the rapper tweeted, which fans took as an endorsement of POTUS. The endorsement allegedly cost Lil Wayne his relationship at the time, which seems like something Trump would absolutely factor in when considering who deserves clemency.

The hearing for Carter’s sentencing is currently scheduled for January 28.