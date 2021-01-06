Twitter Does Bare Minimum, Temporarily Locks Trump’s Account

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Ultimately, it took a few tweets inciting a riotous mob to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol to get the president *temporarily* kicked off of Twitter. On Wednesday January 6, Twitter announced that it has “required the removal” of three tweets from Donald Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, due to “repeated and severe violations of [Twitter’s] Civic Integrity policy,” including a video in which he once again falsely claimed that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent. Per Twitter, Trump’s account will also be locked for 12 hours after Trump removes said tweets, which have already been made unavailable to the public. If Trump does not remove the tweets, his account “will remain locked.” Trump’s favorite social media platform went so far as to threaten him with a “permanent suspension” if the president commits any “future violations” of the Twitter Rules. While Trump’s tweets from earlier today have been removed, the @realDonaldTrump account has not been suspended and all Trump’s other tweets are remain available for public consumption. Also, the official Twitter account for the president, @POTUS, is still up and running, though it’s unclear whether Trump has access to it at this time.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Facebook also gave Trump a slap on the wrist for his fraudulent social media posts. After Trump shared shared the aforementioned video message on Facebook, the social media platform removed the video and blocked Trump for 24 hours. “This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” tweeted Guy Rosen, the VP of Integrity at Facebook. “We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.” So, there you have it: Trump cannot post on Twitter or Facebook for the time being, but still has access to the nuclear codes.

BREAKING: Facebook blocking the President from posting for 24 hours.



FB spokesman:



“We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time.” — rat king (@MikeIsaac) January 7, 2021