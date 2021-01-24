Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer: Our Money’s on Kong

While at first you’d think Godzilla would be the clear winner, based on sheer size and his ability to slice through ships with his gnarly back ridge, King Kong is bringing a lot to the ring in Warner Bros.’ first full trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong. Not only does Kong have some kind of hand-hewn weapon that can block Godzilla’s atomic breath, he’s apparently got a longstanding legendary grudge fueling his rage. “The myths are real,” Rebecca Hall’s Ilene Andrews explains. “There was a war, and they’re the last one standing.”

The trailer is full of classic ominous monster-movie lines like that one hinting at a full-on behemoth battle, headlined by Godzilla and the greatest of great apes. “We need Kong,” Alexander Skarsgård’s geologist, Nathan Lind, warns. “The world needs him to stop what’s coming.” Worries Kyle Chandler’s Dr. Mark Russell, “Godzilla’s out there and he’s hurting people, and we don’t know why.”

Hopefully they can join forces with Millie Bobbie Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Julian Dennison, and presumably the rest of the planet’s scientists to find a solution before all of the world’s capitals are stomped apart like so many Lego buildings. On humanity’s side, at least, is Kong’s relationship with tiny human child Jia (Kaylee Hottle), who hopefully can communicate with the gigantic simian from a safe distance during this whole escapade. Can they get Kong a big Bluetooth headset, maybe? Find out who comes out on top March 26, when Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max simultaneously; the movie will be viewable on the platform for 31 days.