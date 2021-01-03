Bad Bunny and Booker T Keep on Truckin’ in New Music Video

They say don’t meet your heroes, unless your hero is WWE wrestler Booker T, who seems to be a pretty chill guy. At least that’s the main takeaway from Bad Bunny’s new music video for his single “Booker T,” in which the rapper says he’s “un rey, campeón, Booker T.” In the video, the actual Booker T poses imposingly while Bad Bunny raps around him, wearing his El Último Tour del Mondo 2032 merch. They’re also in the back of a moving truck for some reason. It’s boilerplate music video stuff until the 1 minute 50 second mark, when there’s a Wonder Showzen–esque cutaway to a puppet version of Bad Bunny in some sort of puppet …? Kingdom??? Including an off-brand Elmo (let’s call him Erlmo) and a discolored Janice (what is happening???).

