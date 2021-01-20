Today marked a new day in America, and also a new Bruce Springsteen performance. The Boss kicked off the prime-time inauguration TV special Celebrating America hosted by America’s dad Tom Hanks with a very special, intimate performance of his song “Land of Hope and Dreams.” Springsteen, wearing jeans and a peacoat, performed the song on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial without his beloved E Street Band, accompanied instead by his acoustic guitar and a teleprompter. There was also no audience in sight as Bruce sang the ballad looking out at the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool lined with 400 lights to honor the 400,000 Americans that have died of COVID. Check out The Boss usher in a brighter tomorrow with his acoustic performance of “Land of Hope and Dreams.”