2020 is over, and Harry Styles wants to dance about it. To ring in the new year, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer dropped the music video for his single “Treat People With Kindness” off his album Fine Line. Styles throws things back in the black-and-white music video, channeling band stand energy and breaking out some impressive dance moves. He’s joined by none other than Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and together they break out into a delightful, synchronized soft shoe inspired dance, while wearing matching argyle vests. At one point, Waller-Bridge does a cartwheel using Styles’s legs for support, which is cool and impressive. Check out the music video for “Treat People With Kindness” and wonder where is the Chicago remake starring Harry Styles as Roxie Hart and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Velma Kelly? Check out What a way to kick off the new year [cue Phoebe Waller-Bridge knowing smirk to camera].

