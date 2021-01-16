If you ever did a rewatch as a grown adult of the Australian mermaid series H2O: Just Add Water and thought to yourself “this is pretty good, but it would have been better if Jennifer Lopez factored into this somehow, get ready to live your ultimate fantasy. On January 15, JLo released the music video for her 2020 single “In The Morning,” and it’s a cosplayer’s dreamboard of fantastical aesthetics. JLo appears as a mermaid, both the on land turned into a human kind and the “has a blue tail” kind. She’s a fallen angel with a halo of golden curls, lookin’ like a fresco on the wall of a particularly classy Italian restaurant. Best and most high fashion of all, she is doused in white feathers, structurally towering over Greek columns and statuary, as some sort of elegant haute snow-person. “If you love me,” she sings, “say it in the morning. Not just in the evening, only when you want my body.” Her strange, strange, mermaid-angel-snowman-body.

