John Krasinski Smooches Pete Davidson in SNL Monologue

John takes questions from the audience about The Office and…actually just The Office. pic.twitter.com/hhUs0Mcrqz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

John Krasinski, who hosted Saturday Night Live’s first episode of 2021 last night, has previously made it clear that he wants to move on from his role on Tinder’s favorite show, The Office. But even the hallowed stage of Studio 8H can’t protect Krasinski from the demands of Office fans, as made clear by last night’s opening monologue. “Jim, you look different,” Ego Nwodim tells Krasinski, who tells her he’s been working out for his role in Jack Ryan, and also that his name isn’t Jim. “You need to stop it, Jim is soft,” Nwodim informs him. “When you touch Jim, your hand goes in like memory foam.” Kenan Thompson requests Krasinski to “kiss Pam,” and Pete Davidson volunteers to fill in as the character. One thing leads to another and Krasinski plants one on Davidson in a sweet, albeit predictable, ending to Krasinski’s first SNL monologue.