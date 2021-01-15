Juice WRLD’s Final Music Video, ‘Bad Boy’ With Young Thug, Drops

The late rapper Juice WRLD lives on in the new music video for “Bad Boy” featuring Young Thug, The video is the last visual the 21-year-old filmed before his unexpected death in December 2019. “Make sure that you know that we all human beings we all on the same Earth so with that being said you can achieve anything if not more than what you see other people achieve,” he says in a dedication before the video. “And that’s facts.” When the beat drops, Juice and Thugger are channeling Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys, complete with sleek black suits. “Please don’t think it’s sweet,” Juice WRLD raps over the Pi’erre Bourne–produced beat. “I stay with the heat even though I’m a sad boy.” “Bad Boy” initially leaked shortly after his death, but the song had no release plans until Lyrical Lemonade director Cole Bennett tweeted a teaser on Christmas Day. Juice WRLD’s third and final album, Legends Never Die, was released posthumously in July 2020 featuring collabs with Trippie Redd, Marshmello, the Kid Laroi, and Halsey. Listen to Juice WRLD’s “Bad Boy” now.

Related