Kate McKinnon Confirms Nothing Still Works in SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned from hiatus last night with its first post-Trump (and blessedly Alec Baldwin-free) cold open, addressing a month’s worth of news via a segment called “What Still Works?” Kate McKinnon explains, “It’s a new year and we have a new president so some things should work, but do they?” She brings out a cast of characters to determine what still works, starting with Cecily Strong in the role she was born to play, Congresswoman and QAnon enthusiast Marjorie Taylor Greene. Strong-as-Greene has thoughts on the Parkland shooting (“The teachers were actors and the children were dolls”) as well as, of course, 9/11 (“Did anyone actually see it happen?”). Other guests include Pete Davidson as majority Gamestop shareholder Derrick Boner, along with Mikey Day and Alex Moffat as Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg, respectively. The cold open wraps up with the troubling and unsurprising realization that nothing still works, but at least we still have Kate McKinnon telling Day-as-Dorsey that his beard “is working in terms of keeping me a lesbian.”

