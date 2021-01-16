John Oliver Makes 2020 Go Boom in Last Week Tonight Season 8 Trailer

2020 was a bad year for a number of reasons, but the trailer for the upcoming season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver highlights some of the few good things that happened. Turns out, they mostly happened on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Like when Oliver received a FaceTime call and a naughty scolding from his crush, Adam Driver. Or when Oliver scored a coveted piece of rat erotica. The trailer for the upcoming eighth season of the HBO late-night show rattles off these highlights from season seven, before showing Oliver press a red button to blow up a giant “2020” structure. “Let tomorrow be about solutions,” Oliver says. “Today is about vengeance.” Season eight of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver premieres on Valentine’s Day. So expect more Adam Driver and furry smut.