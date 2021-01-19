Nurse Lori Marie Key Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ at COVID-19 Memorial

Prior to tomorrow’s inauguration day festivities, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attended a much more somber ceremony on Tuesday night at the Lincoln Memorial. A national memorial ceremony was held to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, represented by 400 lights illuminated around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. “It’s hard sometimes to remember, but that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation,” Biden said at the start of the ceremony. The archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, delivered the invocation, and gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed “Hallelujah.” Harris also delivered brief remarks, calling the ceremony a chance to “begin healing together.” She then introduced Michigan nurse Lori Marie Key, who performed “Amazing Grace.” “Working as a COVID nurse was heartbreaking,” Key said. “But when I’m at work, I sing. It gives me strength during difficult times and I believe it helps heal.”

Related