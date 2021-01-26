Ginny & Georgia Trailer: Gilmore Girls Breaks Bad

It seems like Ginny & Georgia is aware that its log-line — teen mother and her daughter move to a picturesque New England town — might sound a tad familiar to viewers, because its trailer, which dropped today, addresses the parallels right off the bat. “We’re like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs,” Georgia (Brianne Howey) tells her daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), a mere ten seconds into the trailer, but that isn’t the only difference Ginny & Georgia seems to offer. The trailer hints that Georgia has had to turn to a life of crime to provide for Ginny, with Georgia intoning ominously, “I’ve done things I’m not proud of, but I’d do ‘em again,” over a shot of what looks like her committing arson. Perhaps we were all so distracted by the similarities to Gilmore Girls that we overlooked the other show Ginny & Georgia may have been borrowing from all along. Ginny & Georgia arrives on Netflix on February 24.

