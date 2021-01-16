Ben Schwartz and His Cornrows Appear in the New Trailer for Sia’s Movie, Music

In the new, full-length trailer for Sia’s upcoming “cinematic experience,” Music, Ben Schwartz appears to play a menacing drug dealer. He threatens Kate Hudson when she “comes up light” with his drug money, and he looks unmistakably like himself, voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz, but now he has cornrows. Someone, somewhere along the creative process of Sia’s feature length directorial debut, made the creative decision to give Ben Schwartz cornrows. They looked at Jean-Ralphio, and then at Ron Swanson in the one episode where he has cornrows as a “gag,” and then back at Jean-Ralphio, and said aloud or maybe in their head, “there’s something here.” There are other things to talk about in the trailer: The already-controversial casting of neurotypical dancer Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal girl with autism, the unmistakable voice of Betsy Sodaro, the elaborate musical sequences, and a meaty lead role for Kate Hudson. But this hair choice for this stock character played by this actor … James Franco in Spring Breakers and Gary Oldman in True Romance would like a word. Music will be in IMAX for one night only on February 10, and then be available for streaming on demand on February 12.

