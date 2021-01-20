Seth Meyers Takes One Last Closer Look at the Trump Presidency

After four long years of trying to make Trump funny, Seth Meyers said goodbye to the Trump presidency with a final Closer Look. Performing a kind of postmortem on Trump’s time in office, Meyers corrected Trump’s recent farewell message, in which the President claimed that his administration “did what [they] came here to do,” by asking, “What did you come here to do? Wreck the economy, spread disease, and take selfies with cans of beans where you smile like you just ate ice cream with a cavity?” Meyers also gave shoutouts to a few of Trump’s lesser ghouls, including Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, and Steve Bannon, whom he compares both to Total Recall’s Kuato and “Jimmy Buffett two weeks after he drowned.” As Steve Bannon jokes go, it’s not a bad one to go out on.

Related