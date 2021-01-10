Watch the Teaser for Cherry, the Tom Holland Movie With the Weird Poster

Remember what Twitter was like, two-ish weeks ago? Before Bean Dad or a literal coup? When we spent a whole afternoon on December 23 dunking on the poster for a Tom Holland movie that looked like it was declaring itself a “Best Picture” and called “CHERK”? It turns out the movie is actually called Cherry, the poster was some sort of misprint, and the first teaser trailer was released on January 8. In the clip, Holland plays a well-intentioned young man (who we will call Cherk) who enlists in the American military because he’s looking for a “sense of purpose.” This teaser is extremely foreboding for those who are aware that the Russo brothers’ source material is a 2018 novel by Nico Walker about a young soldier suffering from PTSD who develops an opioid addiction. Poor Cherk! Cherry premieres on Apple TV+.

Related