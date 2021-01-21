Rivers Cuomo’s Quarantine Hair Is … Something … in This New Weezer Video

Unlike his Italian namesake from New York, Rivers Cuomo is not tan or fighting with his siblings on cable television. Instead, he wants to scroll with a terrible haircut to the point of oblivion. While also playing the piano. In Weezer’s new music video for “All My Favorite Songs,” the first single from their upcoming album OK Human, Cuomo and his mustache (perhaps best described as “NBC procedural villain revealed after the fourth commercial”) croon about how all of his favorite songs “are slow and sad,” which seems like the appropriate choice since March 2020. Still, hasn’t he heard of Tom Petty? Expect more downers when OK Human is released on January 29.

