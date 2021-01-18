Weezer to Drop New Album Ok Human Next Week

Photo: Getty Images

Alt-rock is back, in one week’s time. On Monday, Weezer announced that the first of their two upcoming albums, OK Human, is set to drop on January 29. Ahead of OK Human, Weezer’s releasing “All My Favorite Songs,” the first song off the album on Thursday, January 21. The “Beverly Hills” band supposed to release another new album, Van Weezer, in May of 2020, but delayed the release of the album and a scheduled tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy due to coronavirus. The hard-rock oriented Van Weezer, which includes Weezer’s previously released singles “The End Of The Game,” “Hero,” and “Beginning Of The End,” has been rescheduled to drop on May 7. But until then, you can rock out with OK Human in one week’s time.

Hold on to your hard drives 💾 OK Human, the new album, arrives 1/29



"All My Favorite Songs” the first song from the album will be out this Thursday, 1/21 at 12am ET.



Limited vinyl will be available for pre-order on https://t.co/7LaRP9HTTb then too pic.twitter.com/V7eCr5FUi3 — weezer (@Weezer) January 18, 2021