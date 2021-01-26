Weinstein Sexual Misconduct Settlement Approved for $17 Million by Judge

Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a more than $17 million settlement for women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Under this agreement, accusers would submit claims, and the amount they receive would depend on the type of allegation.

“We’ve worked closely with many survivors of Harvey Weinstein who desired a resolution that would provide a safe and confidential process for recovery, and today we’re proud to share that the bankruptcy court approved a plan that provides just such a process,” said attorney Beth Fegan, who represented many women in the settlement process.

“This bankruptcy plan guarantees that Harvey Weinstein’s survivors will have the opportunity to be heard in a safe and confidential process. Although there will never be enough compensation or redress to right these wrongs, we’re immeasurably honored to represent our brave and resilient clients who, in the face of adverse rulings, continued to advocate for a fund for all survivors,” Fegan also said in a statement. “This plan truly leverages the voices of survivors, and as evidenced by the majority support of the settlement, we’re heartened to have reached a solution that empowers each woman to do what is right for her.”

The figure and settlement process have also caused significant controversy, however.

The Weinstein Company declared bankruptcy in 2018, and this money is being set aside as part of its liquidation plan.

Under this plan, accusers can’t pursue legal claims against officers at the Weinstein Company — even if they wanted to opt out of the deal. And if accusers want to pursue legal claims against Weinstein, they would only be entitled to 25 percent of whatever might have been available to them under this agreement.

It is possible to appeal the settlement plan. And some accusers are continuing to litigate their civil lawsuits against Weinstein.

Doug Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who have represented several Weinstein accusers, said in a statement: “We look forward to continuing to fight on behalf of survivors who seek to hold Harvey Weinstein and his corporate enablers accountable.”

Weinstein’s attorney, Imran H. Ansari, defended the settlement.

“While there are those who continue to rail against the settlement, that the court found acceptable today, the practical reality is that outside the settlement the plaintiffs face an uncertain financial recovery, with the Weinstein Company bankrupt, and Mr. Weinstein, who denies the claims against him, with a current and future financial state that is far from healthy,” Ansari said in a statement. “Those yelling loudly seem to ignore, for whatever reason, that many parties have wanted this settlement to succeed, importantly, it is not just the Weinstein defendants, but the plaintiffs themselves, who likely recognize that it is the only route to a realistic recovery.”

Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal act last February following a six-week trial in Manhattan. He also faces sexual-assault charges in Los Angeles.