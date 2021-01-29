Wendy Williams Spills the Tea About Hooking Up With Method Man

One messy queen. Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Wendy Williams is out here spilling her own tea ahead of her Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess. The iconic talk-show host revealed that she hooked up with Wu Tang Clan’s Method Man “back in the coke days,” in a new interview with DJ Suss One. The encounter doesn’t appear in her new films, but Williams set the scene while discussing her past with cocaine. “I smoked a blunt with [Method Man] while I gave him a bath, and it was a one-night stand,” she reported like she was doing Hot Topics. The story is she was at the same club as the Clan when a fight broke out. “I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders, you know how you do, and I said, you know, ‘Wanna come over?’ and he said, ‘Yeah,’” she continued. Williams claims they left in her “Pathfinder” without anyone seeing them and found themselves at her Jersey City penthouse where she “bathed him in her Jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed.”

Every detail of this story warrants more questions, explaining why both their names ended up trending on Thursday night. What’s most perplexing is that Method Man’s dislike for Wendy Williams is well-documented, ever since she discussed his wife’s cancer treatment on the radio back in 2006. Wendy recognized that there might be some lingering animosity, saying, “Method Man is still very angry at me for being me, for telling the truth.” More of her “truth” can be seen in her Lifetime biopic and doc this Saturday, January 30, at 8 p.m.