President Donald Trump continues to lead the nation this week like he’s writing a gigantic term paper he completely forgot about until 10 p.m. the night before it’s due, handling business that he was clearly supposed to do sometime between November 7 and Wednesday at a breakneck speed. For example, earlier today, Trump issued an amended executive order adding dozens of proposed honorees’ names to the National Garden of American Heroes statuary park he announced on July 3, presumably freeing his Monday night to cram for his extremely important Who Am I Actually Going To Pardon? take-home exam.

According to NPR, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, Johnny Cash, Alex Trebek, Kobe Bryant, Elvis Presley, and Walt Disney are just a few of the beloved entertainers the president considers “an individual who made substantive contributions to America’s public life or otherwise had a substantive effect on America’s history,” joining the much shorter, mostly historic list he proposed this summer. You can read the full list of 244 potential honorees on the White House website. Where the monument’s 244 statues will be located , or if the monument will actually come to fruition at all, is one of the many details Trump will hopefully iron out before noon on Wednesday.